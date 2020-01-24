Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives $665.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE Y opened at $809.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $798.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.62. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $816.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

