Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Increased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 357,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.