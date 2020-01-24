Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.62

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.49. Alaris Royalty shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 135,410 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $816.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.65.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

