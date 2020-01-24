Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 85,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

