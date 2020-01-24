Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.
In related news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 85,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
