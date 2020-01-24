Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.

APD opened at $237.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.49. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $154.78 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

