Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.76.

NYSE:APD opened at $237.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $154.78 and a one year high of $241.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

