Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 133689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.29.

The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

