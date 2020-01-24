Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.08, approximately 1,384,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,317,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

