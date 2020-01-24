Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.35. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

