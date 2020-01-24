AGCO Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 289,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.31.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.