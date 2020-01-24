AgaveCoin Price Tops $0.0562 on Major Exchanges (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $19,162.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.