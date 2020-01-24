AFLAC’s (AFL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

