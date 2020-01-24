AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Volume Increase

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,594,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 272,176 shares.The stock last traded at $1.44 and had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 529.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.