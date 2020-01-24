Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Hits $2.33 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $836.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00742478 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

