Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.