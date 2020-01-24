Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $513.14 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $517.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

