Advisor Partners LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

