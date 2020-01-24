Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

