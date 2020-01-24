Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $324.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.15 and a 200 day moving average of $283.18. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.