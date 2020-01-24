Advisor Partners LLC Buys 136 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.32.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

