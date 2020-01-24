Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $237.29 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.78 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

