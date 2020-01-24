Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.05. 762,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

