Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $351.34. 109,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

