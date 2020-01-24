Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.25. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 26,980 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

