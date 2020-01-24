Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ACT traded down GBX 36.05 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting GBX 53.95 ($0.71). 626,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.26. Actual Experience has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

