Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of ACT traded down GBX 36.05 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting GBX 53.95 ($0.71). 626,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.26. Actual Experience has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.89).
Actual Experience Company Profile
