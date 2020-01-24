Acima Private Wealth LLC Takes $39,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:NEU opened at $464.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.24. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $382.88 and a 52 week high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

