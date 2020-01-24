Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 438 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

