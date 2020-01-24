Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

