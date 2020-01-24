Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,024.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,384.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

