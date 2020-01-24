Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

GIGB opened at $53.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

