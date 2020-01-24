Acima Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,288,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

EWP opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

