Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,460.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 441,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

