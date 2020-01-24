Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $90.73. 7,418,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

