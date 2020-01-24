AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

AB SKF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

