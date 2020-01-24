AA’s (AA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Shares of AA stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.55 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.19.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

