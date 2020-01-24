AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.64

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 1754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AAON by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AAON by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

