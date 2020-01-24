998 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 75,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

