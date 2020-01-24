$97.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post sales of $97.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.80 million and the highest is $101.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $377.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $678.74 million, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.68. 1,461,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.