94,629 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,221,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 16,272,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

