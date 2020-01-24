77,888 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,176,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

