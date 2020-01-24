72,625 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 8.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. 324,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

