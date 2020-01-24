7,187 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

NOBL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $76.16. 532,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

