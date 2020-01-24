711 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $310.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.05 and a 200-day moving average of $268.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $320.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.