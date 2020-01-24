69,008 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,500,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,755,000 after acquiring an additional 589,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 922,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

