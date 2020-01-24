51,679 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 2.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

