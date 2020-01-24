$408.35 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $408.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $411.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after buying an additional 2,027,851 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

