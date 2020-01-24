3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by Brightworth

Brightworth decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in 3M by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

MMM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,241. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

