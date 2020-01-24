3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,096.28

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,096.28 and traded as high as $1,121.50. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,121.50, with a volume of 917,258 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,096.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

