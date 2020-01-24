3D Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 36,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,188% compared to the typical volume of 2,835 call options.

DDD opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,029 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,417,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

