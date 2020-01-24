3,975 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 383,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,861. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

